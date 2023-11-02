Paramount Global to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

