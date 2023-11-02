Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Down 3%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.56. 73,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 268,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.872807 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

