Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,069 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

