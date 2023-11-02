Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

