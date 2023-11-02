Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $437,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,693,869. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

