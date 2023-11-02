Park Place Capital Corp Buys Shares of 1,933 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.