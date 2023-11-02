Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CLX stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
