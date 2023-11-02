Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

