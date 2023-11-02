Park Place Capital Corp Has $35,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 294,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

