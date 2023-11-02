Park Place Capital Corp Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2,283.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

