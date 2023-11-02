Park Place Capital Corp Has $83,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.