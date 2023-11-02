Park Place Capital Corp Invests $60,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

