Park Place Capital Corp Invests $77,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $395.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

