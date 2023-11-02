Park Place Capital Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

