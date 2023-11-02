Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Insperity by 29.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

