Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DOV opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

