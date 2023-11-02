Park Place Capital Corp Sells 114 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.06. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.