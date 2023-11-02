Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,687 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

