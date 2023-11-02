Park Place Capital Corp Sells 341 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $165.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $4,227,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

