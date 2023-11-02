Park Place Capital Corp Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,891 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $436.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

