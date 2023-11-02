Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $370.50 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $278.76 and a one year high of $428.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

