Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parkland traded as high as C$41.93 and last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 58949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.39.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.46.

Parkland Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

