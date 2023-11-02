Pathfinder Minerals (LON:PFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Pathfinder Minerals plc (LON:PFP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 3443513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
Pathfinder Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.44.
About Pathfinder Minerals
Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. Pathfinder Minerals Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
