Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.3 %

PAYC stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 693,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day moving average of $293.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.55 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.68.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 418.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 148.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

