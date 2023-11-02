PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

PYPL stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 9,865,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,096,524. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

