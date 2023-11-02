PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 8,818,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 15,096,524 shares.The stock last traded at $53.35 and had previously closed at $51.66.

The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

