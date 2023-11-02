Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

PAG opened at $147.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.