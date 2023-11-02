Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBK

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.3 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.