Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.3 %
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
