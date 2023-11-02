Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.15

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.15 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 159 ($1.93), with a volume of 33913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.11).

Personal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £50.50 million, a P/E ratio of -819.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.19.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 5.85 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. Personal Group’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

