Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.80

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.80 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 61315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.40 ($0.55).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
