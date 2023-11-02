PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

