PFG Investments LLC Has $192,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,538 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 170.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 171,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 108,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

