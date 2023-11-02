Pfizer Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%.
NYSE:PFE opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
