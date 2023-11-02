PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $1,737,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PG&E by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 159,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PG&E by 73.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,408,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

