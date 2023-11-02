Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

