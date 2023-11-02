Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PEGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 10,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,508. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

