Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ PEGY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 10,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,508. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGY
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Energy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.