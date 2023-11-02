Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.07

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 2626066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,655,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

