Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5,949.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.