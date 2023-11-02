Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,960 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 2.23% of Plains GP worth $64,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,393. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.