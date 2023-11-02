Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 192.10% and a negative return on equity of 163.24%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 6.8 %

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

