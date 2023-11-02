Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,890. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

