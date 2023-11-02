Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $75.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

PFG stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

