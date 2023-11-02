ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,100. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,649 shares of company stock worth $887,543. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 305,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.