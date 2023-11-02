PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q4 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. PROS has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Get PROS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PROS by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRO

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.