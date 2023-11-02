PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

