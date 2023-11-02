Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,493.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,484.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,418.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

