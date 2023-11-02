Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

