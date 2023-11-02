Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Raised by Zacks Research

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($7.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock worth $3,663,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

