Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

