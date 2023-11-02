Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.