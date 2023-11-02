Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $710.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Transcat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

